Science Museum offering actvities during winter break

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For parents looking for a fun way to expand their kids’ minds during the winter break, the Science Museum of Virginia is offering special activities for all ages during that time!

The Science Museum is offering The Fast and the Curious, seven days of race-themed experiences showcasing speed, power, and performance. This event coincides with the “Hot Wheels™: Race to Win™” touring exhibition through Jan. 23.

All of the activities are for kids of all ages (Science Museum of Virginia)

Educator-led activities located throughout the Science Museum include:

Exploring mass and friction on the Bobsled Track

Experimenting with variables that change the speed of melting ice in Ready, Set, Melt

Experiencing fast-paced chemistry in Speedy Chemical Reactions

Guests can attend three live science demos in the Barbara Thalhimer Theater each day, including:

Force and Motion at 10:30 a.m. about how Newton’s laws of motion factor into racecar engineering.

Rat Basketball at 1:30 p.m. featuring whiskered players learning how to speed down the court to dunk.

Simple Machines at 3:30 p.m. exploring how the six basic mechanical elements factor into the most complex racing vehicles.

The activities will be from Dec. 27 through Jan. 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

