Man in serious condition following shooting in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway in Hopewell following a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.

Police say they received a call at 4:16 a.m. for shots fired in the 1900 block of Stewart Avenue. Then, police got a call from John Randolph Medical Center that a man suffering from a single gunshot wound arrived at the emergency room for treatment.

The victim was transported to a local trauma center where he remains in serious but stable condition. Police believe the shooting is a result of a verbal altercation that happened on Stewart Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

