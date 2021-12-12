Library of Virginia, Central Rappahannock Regional Library launch website for Deaf community

Healthcare Pros
Virginia’s Deaf Culture Digital Library was established in 2021 after a two-year review and development process that included interviews with Deaf community members and research into Virginia Resources for the Deaf.(Pixabay)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Library of Virginia and the Central Rappahannock Regional Library have launched a new website that provides resources and information for the Commonwealth’s Deaf community.

Library of Virginia says Virginia’s Deaf Culture Digital Library was established in 2021 after a two-year review and development process that included interviews with Deaf community members and research into Virginia Resources for the Deaf.

Babak Zarin, an Access Services librarian at CRRL spoke about the launch and the importance of library services for the Deaf.

“Deaf culture digital libraries allow for vital community resources and Deaf culture to be shared with relative ease, and can help foster a greater connection between public libraries and members of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community,” Zarin said. Zarin adds that he is surprised how often the Deaf and Hard Hearing community gets overlooked in library services.

Here are some of the things Virginia’s Deaf Culture Digital Library offers:

  • Resources and information related to deaf culture
  • A collection of deaf resources in digital format
  • Access to information regardless of location
  • Assistance for Virginia residents, for library staff in the local public library systems, for academic librarians in colleges and universities, and for staff in other Virginia libraries.

