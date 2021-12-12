Healthcare Pros
Investigation underway following deadly crash on Northcreek Drive

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police are currently investigating a deadly crash that killed a man on Saturday night.

Police say the crash occurred on the 1800 block of Northcreek Drive at around 7:15 p.m. when the driver of a 2007 Chevy Silverado was traveling on Northland Drive when he appeared to have suffered a medical emergency and crashed into an unoccupied vehicle.

The driver was transported to the hospital where he died of his injuries. The victim’s name is being withheld while police notify the next of kin.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing, and anyone with information should contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

