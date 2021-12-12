Investigation underway following crash in Chesterfield
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police and Fire are currently investigating a crash that occurred on Sunday.
Police say that the accident occurred at the intersection of Belmont and Cogbill Road.
Minor injuries have been reported, and police are advising drivers to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.
Police say the road will remain close for an hour.
This is a developing story, stay with NBC12.com for the latest.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.