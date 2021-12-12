Investigation underway following crash in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police and Fire are currently investigating a crash that occurred on Sunday.

Police say that the accident occurred at the intersection of Belmont and Cogbill Road.

Police and Fire say that there have been minor injuries reported (Chesterfield County Police Department)

Minor injuries have been reported, and police are advising drivers to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.

Police say the road will remain close for an hour.

This is a developing story, stay with NBC12.com for the latest.

