Forecast: Sunshine all next week expected
Minimal rain chances expected over the next 7 days
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures will be above average into the start of the weekend
Sunday Evening: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 50s.
Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the mid and upper 60s.
Friday: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
Saturday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Late Rain Chance: 20%)
Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s.
