Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Forecast: Sunshine all next week expected

Minimal rain chances expected over the next 7 days
By Megan Wise
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures will be above average into the start of the weekend

Sunday Evening: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the mid and upper 60s.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Late Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
Lamar Jones, 31, of Richmond was transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle but died of...
Man killed in deadly Richmond shooting identified
Text message sent to Boisseau's student
Chesterfield parent concerned with more than just social media school threat
Richmond police are investigating two separate shootings on Friday evening.
Police investigate 2 separate Friday evening shootings
Local health leaders watch for omicron
First case of Omicron variant found in Virginia

Latest News

Sunshine all next week expected
Sunshine all next week expected
Sunday Weather NBC12
Sunday Forecast NBC12
Saturday Night/Early Sunday Forecast
Be ready for brief downpours with high wind
Be ready for brief downpours with high wind