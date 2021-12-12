Forecast: Sunshine all next week expected

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures will be above average into the start of the weekend

Sunday Evening: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the mid and upper 60s.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Late Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

