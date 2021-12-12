Forecast: Dry and sunny to end the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunday will feature tons of sun with temperatures MUCH cooler than Saturday

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the upper 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

