Forecast: Dry and sunny to end the weekend

Cooler air comes in & temperatures return to “normal”
By Sophia Armata
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunday will feature tons of sun with temperatures MUCH cooler than Saturday

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the upper 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

