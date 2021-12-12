Forecast: Dry and sunny to end the weekend
Cooler air comes in & temperatures return to “normal”
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunday will feature tons of sun with temperatures MUCH cooler than Saturday
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the upper 60s.
Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
