Chesterfield County to host in-person Board of Supervisors meeting

Citizens can submit comments ahead of time using online form
The meeting will occur in the Public Meeting Room at 10001 Iron Bridge Road
The meeting will occur in the Public Meeting Room at 10001 Iron Bridge Road(Chesterfield County Government)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors will be hosting an in-person meeting on Dec. 15.

The meeting will occur in the Public Meeting Room at 10001 Iron Bridge Road, seating will be limited and attendees who wish to speak may be required to wait in the hallway until it’s time for them to speak.

The board is expected to hear a presentation from Virginia State University and discuss the upcoming advertised tax rate, budget surplus, and officially appoint Clay Bowles as Chesterfield’s new deputy county administrator for community operations, and other items.

Citizens who want to submit their comments ahead of time can complete the online form. The board says a maximum of 15 citizens may leave comments for this meeting, and the portal will close at 5:00 p.m. on Dec. 14.

There are no limits on the number of citizens that can comment on each public hearing item, but each citizen may submit only one comment per public hearing topic. Citizens who wish to comment are given three minutes to speak.

To view the meeting agenda, click here.

Those who attend the meeting are asked to wear a mask or face covering.

