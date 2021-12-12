Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

ACSO identifies students responsible for threats against Beverly Manor Middle School

On Monday, Dec. 13, there will be additional sheriff’s deputies at BMMS.
Augusta County Public Schools
Augusta County Public Schools(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -Two students have been found responsible for social media posts targeting Beverly Manor Middle School (BMMS) earlier this week.

The Juvenile Intake 25th District Court Services Unit has been notified and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) will be seeking criminal petitions against them.

The sheriff’s office said the two students did not collaborate with one another.

According to the ACSO, the following charges are pending: Threats of death or bodily injury to a person or member of his family; threats of death or bodily injury to persons on school property; threats of death or bodily injury to health care providers; penalty.

“The ACSO investigation has concluded, and there is no threat to the school at this time,” Sheriff Donald L. Smith said.

On Monday, Dec. 13, there will be additional sheriff’s deputies at BMMS to make sure students, staff, and parents feel safe.

The sheriff’s office said theses types of threats are extremely disruptive to the community, the educational system, and law enforcement.

ACSO and the Augusta County Public Schools system want to remind parents to monitor and educate their children about social media, and to remind your child to report any and all threats to school officials immediately.

The sheriff’s office said while some students and young adults may find these kinds of threats funny, they have serious consequences. The pending charges are a felony.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
Lamar Jones, 31, of Richmond was transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle but died of...
Man killed in deadly Richmond shooting identified
Text message sent to Boisseau's student
Chesterfield parent concerned with more than just social media school threat
Richmond police are investigating two separate shootings on Friday evening.
Police investigate 2 separate Friday evening shootings
Local health leaders watch for omicron
First case of Omicron variant found in Virginia

Latest News

The Richmond Chapter of the American Red Cross's emergency response vehicle being sent to...
Virginians headed out to provide relief to communities impacted by deadly tornadoes
SAD impacts people during the winter, according to a UVA clinical psychologist
UVA clinical psychologist offers advice on dealing with Seasonal Affective Disorder
Police say they received a call at 4:16 a.m. for shots fired in the 1900 block of Stewart Avenue.
Man in serious condition following shooting in Hopewell
The meeting will occur in the Public Meeting Room at 10001 Iron Bridge Road
Chesterfield County to host in-person Board of Supervisors meeting