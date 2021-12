HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Varina Blue Devils have taken home the Class 4 State Championship title!

The Blue Devils won 28-21 against Broad Run High School at Liberty University.

This is the football team’s first state title game appearance since 1999.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.