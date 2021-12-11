Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Varina High School makes first state championship game appearance in 22 years

The Blue Devils faceoff against Broad Run High School at Liberty University. Kick-off begins at...
The Blue Devils faceoff against Broad Run High School at Liberty University. Kick-off begins at noon(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Varina Blue Devils will be making their first state championship game in 22 years on Saturday.

The Blue Devils will play Broad Run High School at Liberty University, with kickoff starting at noon.

Varina advanced to the Class 4 state championship game after beating Kings Fork High 35-28, securing the win with less than a minute to play.

The Blue Devils made their last state championship appearance back in 1999.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Local health leaders watch for omicron
First case of Omicron variant found in Virginia
Isaac K. Amissah Jr.
VSU student charged in shooting death of fellow student
Richmond police say a 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting Monday evening.
19-year-old identified as deadly shooting victim in Richmond
A man was killed in a deadly Richmond shooting.
Man killed in deadly Richmond shooting identified
Text message sent to Boisseau's student
Chesterfield parent concerned with more than just social media school threat

Latest News

Tony Elliott is UVA's new football head coach
Tony Elliott named UVA’s new head football coach
James Madison men’s basketball gets 1st win in 12 tries against Virginia 52-49
(Source: KOLD News 13)
NCAA bowl game matchups announced Sunday
Enter for a chance to win Hardee’s® gift cards & a TV!
Hardee’s Super-Fan Contest: Enter for a chance to win gift cards & a TV!