Varina High School makes first state championship game appearance in 22 years

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Varina Blue Devils will be making their first state championship game in 22 years on Saturday.

The Blue Devils will play Broad Run High School at Liberty University, with kickoff starting at noon.

Varina advanced to the Class 4 state championship game after beating Kings Fork High 35-28, securing the win with less than a minute to play.

The Blue Devils made their last state championship appearance back in 1999.

