Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Saturday Evening Forecast: Be ready for brief downpours with high wind

First Alert Weather Day on a WARM and windy evening.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First Alert Weather Day for the rest of this evening for gusty winds and potential downpours this afternoon and evening.

Saturday: First Alert Weather Day: Mostly cloudy, windy and very warm with rain showers and potential storms. SW wind 10-20mph, gusts to 40mph possible. An isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out with damaging wind. Rain possible in #RVA through 10 or 11pm. Rain up totals 1/2″. Highs in the low 70s. Record is 72 set back in 1971. (PM Rain Chance: 80%)

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the upper 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Local health leaders watch for omicron
First case of Omicron variant found in Virginia
Text message sent to Boisseau's student
Chesterfield parent concerned with more than just social media school threat
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
A man was killed in a deadly Richmond shooting.
Man killed in deadly Richmond shooting identified
Isaac K. Amissah Jr.
VSU student charged in shooting death of fellow student

Latest News

Be ready for brief downpours with high wind
Be ready for brief downpours with high wind
An isolated strong storm cannot be ruled out today
First Alert Weather Day: Gusty winds & rain likely Saturday night
High winds and showers likely this evening
High winds and showers likely this evening
7-day
Forecast: Saturday wind and evening showers likely