RPS hosts drive-through block party to get headstart on preschool enrollment

Parents learned more information about the preschool program and filled out applications on the spot(Pixabay)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Parents who are interested in enrolling their kids into preschool got a headstart during an RPS drive-through block party on Saturday.

The RPS Preschool team hosted the event at MLK, Jr. Preschool where parents were able to learn more information and complete applications on the spot.

The RPS Preschool team says spots are still available for children as young as six weeks old and up to four years old.

For more information, click here.

