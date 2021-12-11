Police investigate 2 separate Friday evening shootings

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating two separate shootings on Friday evening.

The first shooting happened around 7:19 p.m. in the 1900 block of Whitcomb Street.

Police said the victim drove himself to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second shooting happened about 20 minutes later, around 7:41 p.m., in the 1700 block of Jennie Scher Road.

At the scene, police found a man with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said they do not believe the incidents are related.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

