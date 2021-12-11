Healthcare Pros
Man killed in deadly Richmond shooting identified

Lamar Jones, 31, of Richmond was transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle but died of...
Lamar Jones, 31, of Richmond was transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle but died of his injuries.(Live 5/File)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 6:32 PM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man who was killed in a shooting in Richmond on Saturday morning has been identified.

At 1:53 a.m., an officer in the area of East Broad and North 18th Streets heard gunshots and responded. Then, Lamar Jones, 31, of Richmond was transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds but later died of his injuries.

Detectives determined that the shooting occurred near the intersection of East Grace and North 18th Streets.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and the Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause and manner of death.

