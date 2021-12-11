Man killed in deadly Richmond shooting identified

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man who was killed in a shooting in Richmond on Saturday morning has been identified.

At 1:53 a.m., an officer in the area of East Broad and North 18th Streets heard gunshots and responded. Then, Lamar Jones, 31, of Richmond was transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds but later died of his injuries.

Detectives determined that the shooting occurred near the intersection of East Grace and North 18th Streets.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and the Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause and manner of death.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.