Henrico Schools holds ‘Drive the Bus’ event at Richmond Raceway

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools allowed people to take their yellow buses for a spin on Saturday at the Richmond Raceway.

At the ‘Drive the Bus’ event, potential drivers were able to drive the course and learn about the job duties of an HCPS bus driver including work schedule, pay, and benefits.

The school division will offer newly hired bus drives a bonus of up to $2,000. New safe driver and attendance incentives will also be offered to drivers already on staff, and a bonus if someone they refer is hired.

Here are some of the qualifications for full-time and substitute bus drivers:

Must be at least 21-years-old

Have a valid drivers license

Must be able to obtain a CDL Class B instructional permit or hold a CDL Class B license with endorsements in P (Transporting Passengers)/S (School Bus) and airbrakes

Must be able to pass a physical and a drug test

