Henrico Schools holds ‘Drive the Bus’ event at Richmond Raceway

Potential drivers were able to learn more about the job duties, work schedule, pay and benefits...
Potential drivers were able to learn more about the job duties, work schedule, pay and benefits of a HCPS bus driver(Henrico County Public Schools)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools allowed people to take their yellow buses for a spin on Saturday at the Richmond Raceway.

At the ‘Drive the Bus’ event, potential drivers were able to drive the course and learn about the job duties of an HCPS bus driver including work schedule, pay, and benefits.

The school division will offer newly hired bus drives a bonus of up to $2,000. New safe driver and attendance incentives will also be offered to drivers already on staff, and a bonus if someone they refer is hired.

Here are some of the qualifications for full-time and substitute bus drivers:

  • Must be at least 21-years-old
  • Have a valid drivers license
  • Must be able to obtain a CDL Class B instructional permit or hold a CDL Class B license with endorsements in P (Transporting Passengers)/S (School Bus) and airbrakes
  • Must be able to pass a physical and a drug test

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

