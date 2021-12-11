Hanover County offering ways to assist those in need during the holiday season

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - For those who want to help bring joy to others this holiday season, the Hanover County Department of Community Resources has a list of organizations that are seeking assistance.

The “Making Holidays Bright” holiday wish list provides individuals, businesses, and community groups with opportunities and contact information of local agencies that are in need of community support during the holidays.

In-person volunteering needs may be limited this year. However, the list includes different ways in which you can help:

Make a monetary donation

Share your time

Collect or contribute items in need

Shop for a specific child, family, or elder

Create an item or a gift

Information about the Hanover Christmas Mother is also included in the list.

To check out the full list, click here.

