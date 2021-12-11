Forecast: High winds and showers likely this evening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First Alert Weather Day Saturday for gusty winds in the late afternoon and evening.

Saturday: First Alert Weather Day: Mostly cloudy, windy and very warm with rain showers after sunset. SW wind 10-20mph, gusts to 40mph possible. An isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out with damaging wind. Timing: 6-11pm. Rain up totals 1/4″. Highs in the low 70s. Record is 72 set back in 1971. (PM Rain Chance: 70%)

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the upper 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s.

