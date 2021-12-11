Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Forecast: High winds and showers likely this evening

Record warmth possible Saturday
By Sophia Armata
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First Alert Weather Day Saturday for gusty winds in the late afternoon and evening.

Saturday: First Alert Weather Day: Mostly cloudy, windy and very warm with rain showers after sunset. SW wind 10-20mph, gusts to 40mph possible. An isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out with damaging wind. Timing: 6-11pm. Rain up totals 1/4″. Highs in the low 70s. Record is 72 set back in 1971. (PM Rain Chance: 70%)

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the upper 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Local health leaders watch for omicron
First case of Omicron variant found in Virginia
Richmond police say a 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting Monday evening.
19-year-old identified as deadly shooting victim in Richmond
Isaac K. Amissah Jr.
VSU student charged in shooting death of fellow student
A man was killed in a deadly Richmond shooting.
Man killed in deadly Richmond shooting identified
Reginald A. Lewis, 19 and Semaj T. Davis, 19
Arrests made in connection to Chesterfield home burglary that ended in gunfire

Latest News

7-day
Forecast: Saturday wind and evening showers likely
An isolated strong to severe storm is possible
First Alert Weather Day: Gusty winds & rain likely Saturday night
Check on these three things ahead of winter: your car battery health, the last time you had an...
Preparing your car for winter weather
7-day
Slowly warming up, then Saturday cold front