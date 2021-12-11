Healthcare Pros
Conditional pardon given to Virginia woman in 2013 slaying

By Associated Press
Dec. 10, 2021
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (AP) - Virginia’s governor has granted a conditional pardon to a 26-year-old Colonial Heights woman serving 20 years for second-degree murder.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that according to Kelly Thomasson, Virginia’s secretary of the commonwealth, the paperwork for Margaret Dacey’s pardon was to be delivered to her Thursday at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women. Of four young defendants in the case, only Dacey was convicted in the 2013 death of Russell Mack.

Under a conditional pardon, an inmate’s sentence is reduced but the conviction remains on his or her record. Mack’s father, Mike, said he believes Dacey should serve more of her sentence.

