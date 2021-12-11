Caroline County to host two COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Healthcare Pros
The vaccination clinics will be held at Second Mt. Zion Baptist Church and the Caroline Community Center(Mike Miletich)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Caroline County is set to host two COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

On Dec. 11, Second Mt. Zion Baptist Church on 31220 Old Dawn Road will be hosting a vaccination clinic, and the Caroline Community Center will be hosting its own clinic on Monday, Dec. 13.

The vaccination clinics are free, but appointments are encouraged.

COVID-19 boosters will also be available each Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Caroline Health Department.

