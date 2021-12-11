Black Coalition of Change host cultural event in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -African-American leaders invited the entire community to a family-friendly cultural event tomorrow for their first annual business and community expo in Richmond.

The event was held Saturday, Dec. 11 from noon to 6 p.m. at the IBEW Building on 1400 East Nine Mile Road. Music, shopping, food, and educational materials were provided to families. Black Santa Claus was also there to take family pictures.

The Business and Community Expo featured some of Richmond’s finest black-owned minority entrepreneurs and entertainers.

The Black Coalition of change is a non-profit group that was birthed after the George Floyd protests swept the nation. The organization’s motto is “We Don’t Wait For Change, We Create It.”

Organizers say they wanted to partner with young people who were frustrated and demanding change.

