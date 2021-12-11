Black Coalition of Change to have cultural event in Richmond tomorrow

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -African-American leaders are inviting the entire community to a family-friendly cultural event tomorrow for their first annual business and community expo in Richmond.

The event will take place Saturday, Dec. 11 from noon to 6 p.m. at the IBEW Building on 1400 East Nine Mile Road. There will be music, shopping, food and educational materials for the whole family. There will also be Black Santa Claus available to take family pictures.

The Business and Community Expo will feature some of Richmond’s finest black-owned minority entrepreneurs and entertainers.

The Black Coalition of change is a non-profit group that was birthed after the George Floyd protests swept the nation. The organization’s motto is “We Don’t Wait For Change, We Create It.”

Organizers say they wanted to partner with young people who were frustrated and demanding change.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.