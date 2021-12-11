Healthcare Pros
Black Coalition of Change to have cultural event in Richmond tomorrow

File (Source: Bill Draper)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -African-American leaders are inviting the entire community to a family-friendly cultural event tomorrow for their first annual business and community expo in Richmond.

The event will take place Saturday, Dec. 11 from noon to 6 p.m. at the IBEW Building on 1400 East Nine Mile Road. There will be music, shopping, food and educational materials for the whole family. There will also be Black Santa Claus available to take family pictures.

The Business and Community Expo will feature some of Richmond’s finest black-owned minority entrepreneurs and entertainers.

The Black Coalition of change is a non-profit group that was birthed after the George Floyd protests swept the nation. The organization’s motto is “We Don’t Wait For Change, We Create It.”

Organizers say they wanted to partner with young people who were frustrated and demanding change.

