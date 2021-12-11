Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

2 killed, others injured at Arkansas nursing home during tornado outbreak

Two people were killed and five others were injured at a Monette, Arkansas, nursing home Friday...
Two people were killed and five others were injured at a Monette, Arkansas, nursing home Friday evening as a tornado moved through the area.
By Gray News staff and Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Two people were killed and five others were injured at a Monette, Arkansas, nursing home Friday evening as a tornado moved through the area, according to Craighead County Judge Marvin Day.

KAIT reports that Day said at least 20 people were trapped inside the nursing home.

A strong storm system caused the National Weather Service to issue several tornado warnings for the region.

There were reports of damage in the Monette and Leachville areas, especially near the Monette Manor area, due to storms.

Officials are also calling the damage in the Monette Manor area a “mass casualty” event.

Monette Manor has about 90 beds at the facility, according to the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

Day also issued a state of emergency for the Monette area.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local health leaders watch for omicron
First case of Omicron variant found in Virginia
A Richmond woman is dead after police say she crashed into a disabled tractor-trailer on...
Richmond woman dies after crashing into disabled tractor-trailer
Barrett Smith of Colonial Heights has been charged with felony threatening to bomb or burn a...
Student arrested following William & Mary bomb threat
It’s been a relatively mild December so far with signs that the rest of the month will be well...
‘I always loved snowstorms’: Powhatan man makes backyard winter wonderland
Officers responded to the home on Rosecrest Avenue around 8 a.m. for reports of a person down.
Woman charged in deadly Richmond shooting

Latest News

In the past four years Northam has issued more than 700 pardons and restored the voting rights...
Gov. celebrates more than 700 pardons as mother fights for son’s second chance
Gov. Northam announced $277 million for Historically Black Colleges and Universities as part of...
Gov. Northam proposes increase of funding for historically Black colleges, universities
Northam celebrations more than 700 pardons
Northam celebrations more than 700 pardons
Gov. Northam proposes increase of funding for historically Black colleges, universities
Gov. Northam proposes increase of funding for historically Black colleges, universities
File (Source: Bill Draper)
Black Coalition of Change to have cultural event in Richmond tomorrow