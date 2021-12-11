2 adults, 2 dogs displaced in house fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Fire Department is currently investigating a fire that happened Saturday afternoon.

At around 1:56 p.m., crews responded to 1501 Spotsylvania Street for the report of a house fire. Once on scene, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the house and were able to quickly put out the fire.

One firefighter was transported to a local hospital with minor ankle injuries, but no civilian injuries were reported. Crews say a neighbor reportedly helped one occupant to safety.

The Virginia Red Cross has been requested to assist 2 adults and 2 dogs who were displaced by the fire.

Investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

