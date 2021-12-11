17th Street Market hosts monthly Richmond Night Market

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The monthly Richmond Night Market is returning in December in Shockoe Bottom.

On Dec. 11, the 17 Street Market will be hosting the open-air night market at their location on 100 N. 17th Street from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m

The event is free and open to the public, and guests will be able to shop local artists and support Shockoe Bottom restaurants.

Family-friendly activities, live music, and vendors will also be provided for guests to enjoy.

