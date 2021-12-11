125 kids to participate in ‘Shop With A Cop’ excursion

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - On Saturday, around 125 kids from Henrico and New Kent Counties will participate in an excursion with law enforcement officers from both jurisdictions.

To start the day, the kids will meet with the law enforcement officers at the Sandston Moose Lodge and have breakfast.

Then, around 10:00 a.m., the police officers and kids will travel to Wal-Mart located on Nine Mile Road to begin their shopping excursion. During the trip, each kid will be partnered with a law enforcement officer, school representative, or community volunteer.

