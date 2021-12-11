Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

125 kids go holiday shopping with law enforcement officers

Kids who participated in the program were recommended by school counselors at Henrico County...
Kids who participated in the program were recommended by school counselors at Henrico County and New Kent County Public Schools(WWBT)
By Joi Bass
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - 125 kids from Henrico and New Kent counties got their holiday presents a little bit early this year!

Henrico Police, the Henrico Sheriff’s Office, and the New Kent Sheriff’s Office teamed up with the Sandston Moose Lodge to have breakfast with the children and their families.

Then the kids took a shopping spree at the Nine Mile Road Walmart. Each kid paired up with a cop to shop - spending $200 on toys and necessities for themselves and their families.

Kids in Henrico and New Kent counties went on a holiday shopping spree at the Walmart on Nine...
Kids in Henrico and New Kent counties went on a holiday shopping spree at the Walmart on Nine Mile Road(WWBT)

$25,000 was spent during the effort.

As another part of the effort, Dominio’s Pizza and the Sandston Moose Lodge donated $10,000 each for next year - Domino’s also gave free pizza gift cards to the kids.

Speaking Spirit Ministries volunteered to help with the event.

Henrico Police have been running the holiday shopping spree effort for kids whose families need some help around the holidays since 1997.

Children who participated in this program were recommended to the FOP Lodge #4 by school counselors from both Henrico and New Kent County Schools.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Local health leaders watch for omicron
First case of Omicron variant found in Virginia
Text message sent to Boisseau's student
Chesterfield parent concerned with more than just social media school threat
A man was killed in a deadly Richmond shooting.
Man killed in deadly Richmond shooting identified
Isaac K. Amissah Jr.
VSU student charged in shooting death of fellow student
Richmond police say a 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting Monday evening.
19-year-old identified as deadly shooting victim in Richmond

Latest News

File (Source: Bill Draper)
Black Coalition of Change host cultural event in Richmond
The holiday season has arrived and it’s time to get in the spirit! Check out all of these fun...
Holiday Fun: Here’s a look at 2021 Holiday events in central Virginia
The event is free and open to the public, and guests will be able to shop local artists and...
17th Street Market hosts monthly Richmond Night Market
(File)
The best of central Virginia’s alcohol escapes