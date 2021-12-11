125 kids go holiday shopping with law enforcement officers

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - 125 kids from Henrico and New Kent counties got their holiday presents a little bit early this year!

Henrico Police, the Henrico Sheriff’s Office, and the New Kent Sheriff’s Office teamed up with the Sandston Moose Lodge to have breakfast with the children and their families.

Then the kids took a shopping spree at the Nine Mile Road Walmart. Each kid paired up with a cop to shop - spending $200 on toys and necessities for themselves and their families.

Kids in Henrico and New Kent counties went on a holiday shopping spree at the Walmart on Nine Mile Road (WWBT)

$25,000 was spent during the effort.

As another part of the effort, Dominio’s Pizza and the Sandston Moose Lodge donated $10,000 each for next year - Domino’s also gave free pizza gift cards to the kids.

Speaking Spirit Ministries volunteered to help with the event.

Henrico Police have been running the holiday shopping spree effort for kids whose families need some help around the holidays since 1997.

Children who participated in this program were recommended to the FOP Lodge #4 by school counselors from both Henrico and New Kent County Schools.

