VSP investigating fatal crash in Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Louisa County.

VSP says it was called out to the 1200 block of Jefferson Highway (Route 33) around 6:40 a.m. Friday, December 10. A Hyundai Sonata was heading west when it struck 31-year-old Elliot Shelton of Mineral.

According to authorities, the driver of the Hyundai called 911 and started CPR.

Shelton died at the scene.

