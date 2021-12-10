Healthcare Pros
VSP investigating fatal crash in Louisa County

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Louisa County.

VSP says it was called out to the 1200 block of Jefferson Highway (Route 33) around 6:40 a.m. Friday, December 10. A Hyundai Sonata was heading west when it struck 31-year-old Elliot Shelton of Mineral.

According to authorities, the driver of the Hyundai called 911 and started CPR.

Shelton died at the scene.

