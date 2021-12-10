VEC claims site down for maintenance

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Employment Commission’s online claims site is currently down for maintenance.

VEC has the message about the application being down on its website.

The message said initial claims can still be made using the IVR by calling 1-866-832-2363.

Weekly claims can be made by calling 1-800-897-5630.

There is no word on when the site will be up and running again.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.