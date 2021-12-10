VDH approves start of booster vaccines for older teens

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health gave the go-ahead to start giving booster doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 16 and 17 year olds on Friday.

The CDC and FDA both recommended third doses for the age group on Thursday. Currently, Pfizer’s vaccine is fully approved by the FDA for anyone 16 or older, and is the only one approved for anyone younger than 18.

“This is great news for the Commonwealth’s efforts to vaccinate as much of the state’s eligible population against COVID-19 as possible,” State Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said. “Expanding the ranks of those eligible for a Pfizer-BioNTech booster dose in particular adds another 79,508 people to the eligible population which, in turn, will add to the strength of the line of defense we have against the spread of COVID-19.”

Booster doses are recommended six months after full vaccination. They are available at pharmacies, physicians’ offices, Community Vaccination Clinics and mobile clinics.

