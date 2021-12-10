Healthcare Pros
Valley residents decorate Christmas tree to remember Khaleesi Cuthriell

Jessica Jackson and Robert Roper put up a tree to celebrate Khaleesi's life. (WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Information about Khaleesi Cuthriell’s disappearance was released Sept. 10, three months ago.

A memorial now stands at 158 N Delphine Ave. in Waynesboro, and community members are invited to add to it.

Robert Roper and Jessica Jackson put up a Christmas tree to celebrate the child’s birthday and Christmas, and they’re asking for help with decorating it. The Christmas tree, adorned with purple lights and ornaments, is a reminder that the community won’t forget her.

“It’s the least we could do for her to show support,” said Jackson.

The community has rallied behind Khaleesi’s story, standing together to honor her memory and raise awareness. Support is often driven through Facebook groups, many titled with the girl’s name.

“You don’t really hear a lot of that stuff local. It’s like one of those things. I have a child her age, and I’ve never experienced anything hit this close to home,” said Jackson.

Roper and Jackson said they want to spread the word about the case.

“We just want to get the word out, spread the word nationwide and get more answers than what we have now,” said Roper.

They said they’d like to see more support from the community.

“There are some people that even I work with that don’t even know the story, and I’m like, ‘how do you not know?’” said Jackson.

Khaleesi was last seen by her family in January when she was in the care of Candi Royer and Travis Brown, and, since then, investigators determined the girl is likely dead.

Both Royer and Brown are charged with child abuse and neglect.

