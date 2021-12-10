Healthcare Pros
Teen charged after social media threat targeting school

By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A Lynchburg 16-year-old has been charged with Threats of Death or Bodily Injury on School Property.

That’s after the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a social media post regarding a threat of a shooting at Brookville High School. After talking with the teen, investigators determined there was no imminent danger or intent to carry out the threat.

The teen is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

ORIGINAL STORY: A threat regarding a Campbell County school has been determined not to be credible, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Late Thursday, sheriff’s investigators and Campbell County Schools’ Administration investigated a social media post that warned students not to attend Brookville High School Friday because of a threat of a school shooting, according to the sheriff’s office, which says, “It has been determined there is no creditable or imminent threat to the student body and staff at BHS.”

The sheriff’s office says, “Campbell County Sheriff’s Office takes all school threats seriously and they are thoroughly investigated. The safety of our students is paramount, and measures have been taken to ensure their safety.”

