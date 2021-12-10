Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

School threats surge nationwide as police notice trend after active shooter events

(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - The deadly school shooting in Michigan where four students were killed and seven others were injured has unfortunately set off a rise in school threats.

The increase in threats reported at schools in Lynchburg and Danville is happening all across the country, and criminal justice professionals who train for and study these incidents say it’s no coincidence

“Individuals that are suffering mental health crisis that do have those homicidal ideations, look at that incident, look at Oxford and go: ‘You know what...maybe I didn’t want to do that before but maybe I’m starting to think about it,’” describes Roanoke County Police Commander Chris Kuyper, who says intense coverage of mass shootings can heavily influence others to become more motivated to cause their own or cause fear in their community.

“There are similarities between suicidal ideation and homicidal ideation, it’s kind of the same contagion effect,” says Commander Kuyper. “It’s not necessarily a copycat because what they do is...maybe they’re inspired by those previous events, but what they want to do is put their own stamp on things.”

“Active shooters, they study other shooter events. So when you have an active shooter incident like Oxford for example, that is going to bring out some people who make those types of threats but don’t carry them out. What we have to worry about in law enforcement is the ones who will carry out those threats,” he adds.

That’s why Commander Kuyper works with the FBI, annually instructing other law enforcement agencies, civilians, and schools nationwide on the Run, Hide, Fight protocol for active shooter situations, and not giving any more attention to the perpetrators.

“That’s what they want, they want the fifteen minutes of fame, and as an active shooter instructor, I’m not going to give them that privilege at all,” says Commander Kuyper. “We don’t put the spotlight on the active shooters at all, but on the victims and the heroes involved in those incidents.”

Commander Kuyper’s team offers those civilian active shooter training sessions for free. If your organization or business would like to learn more, you can contact Roanoke County PD.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local health leaders watch for omicron
First case of Omicron variant found in Virginia
A Richmond woman is dead after police say she crashed into a disabled tractor-trailer on...
Richmond woman dies after crashing into disabled tractor-trailer
Barrett Smith of Colonial Heights has been charged with felony threatening to bomb or burn a...
Student arrested following William & Mary bomb threat
It’s been a relatively mild December so far with signs that the rest of the month will be well...
‘I always loved snowstorms’: Powhatan man makes backyard winter wonderland
Officers responded to the home on Rosecrest Avenue around 8 a.m. for reports of a person down.
Woman charged in deadly Richmond shooting

Latest News

Text message sent to Boisseau's student
Chesterfield parent concerned with more than just social media school threat
Richmond police warn shoppers and businesses of holiday crimes
Richmond police warn shoppers and businesses of holiday crimes
A man was killed in a deadly Richmond shooting.
Man killed in deadly Richmond shooting identified
Hiring sign
Record 4.4 million people in US quit their jobs in September
Tax return form
Start planning for tax season now