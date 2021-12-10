Richmond Police warn shoppers and businesses of holiday crimes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In Carytown, Richmond Police hit the street Friday, warning people walking around about hidden dangers this holiday shopping season.

“We want people to shop local and but be smart about it. Don’t leave packages in your backseat no matter where you go. Put them in your trunk,” said Lt. William Phibbs, Richmond Police Dept.

Police say, as per usual this time of year, they are seeing another spike in thefts from cars and doorsteps.

Overall, package thefts have increased over the last six years in the city, with 2021 set to tie or break last year’s stats. There were 366 thefts in 2020, and Richmond is already at 304 thefts through November of this year.

As for why this always happen, police say people are busy and they forget, but it’s costly.

“The people leave packages, it means they feel comfortable enough where they’re at to just put their package but from a law enforcement perspective it’s, that’s just an invitation to go steal it. So it’s a tough thing to think about of hey you feel comfortable to do that but it’s the wrong thing to do,” said Lt. Phibbs.

In addition to stopping shoppers along Cary Street, police also talked with business owners. They’re working on community relations in the commercial sector.

“You know, advise merchants of various little areas that could be vulnerable to theft or other safety concerns and that’s very helpful because a lot merchants do have a lot of petty theft going on, crimes of opportunity and things like that,” said Matthew Graves, Carytown Merchants Association Treasurer.

If you are out shopping, put your packages in your trunk or cover them.

As for deliveries, if you aren’t home, have it sent to your office or a neighbor.

