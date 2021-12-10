RHHD to administer COVID-19 vaccines to kids this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Saturday, The Richmond Henrico Health Districts will be back in schools to administer COVID-19 shots.

Families with kids ages 5 to 11 who are choosing to get vaccinated can go to Elko Middle School or George Wythe High School from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

This is the last clinic the health department has announced as part of a partnership with local schools.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.