RHHD to administer COVID-19 vaccines to kids this weekend

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Saturday, The Richmond Henrico Health Districts will be back in schools to administer COVID-19 shots.

Families with kids ages 5 to 11 who are choosing to get vaccinated can go to Elko Middle School or George Wythe High School from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

This is the last clinic the health department has announced as part of a partnership with local schools.

