News To Know for Dec. 10: Omicron in Virginia; VEC is Down; Warm, cloudy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s finally Friday! Here’s a look at some of our top headlines before heading into the weekend!

Cloudy, Possible Shower

Today will be another big warmup, leading us into possibly record warmth on Saturday.

We will be mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible this evening. Highs in the upper 50s, and lows in the upper 30s.

First Omicron Case in Virginia

Health officials confirm the first case was found in northwest Virginia.

The first case of the Omicron variant in Virginia has been detected.

Virginia health officials say our first Omicron case was found in the northwest part of the state - two weeks after the variant was first detected in the United States.

Local health officials also confirmed that the Virginia resident who contracted Omicron did not travel internationally - but within the states when they were likely exposed to the virus.

At least 25 states have detected the Omicron variant so far.

VEC is Down

A senior advisor to Governor Ralph Northam updated lawmakers on efforts by the Virginia Employment Commission to deal with the crush of claims. (WDBJ7)

The Virginia Employment Commission is informing those who are getting unemployment benefits that their site has shut down again.

This shutdown comes only a few weeks after the VEC’s new system launched.

State leaders say when VEC launched the new system back in November, it was designed to fix persistent issues with unemployment filings that were exposed during the pandemic.

This is at least the second portal outage since then.

There is no word on when the site will be up and running again. However, VEC said in a message that initial claims can be made using the IVR by calling 1-866-832-2363.

Weekly claims can also be made by calling 1-800-897-5630.

Hanover Transgender Lawsuit

The board decided to require masks for students and staff for the remainder of the month, with Pete Wildeboer casting the dissenting vote. (Dru Loman)

The ACLU of Virginia has filed a lawsuit against the Hanover County School Board.

The suit is over the board’s failure to implement a new bathroom policy that accommodates transgender students.

State law mandated school districts to make the accommodation - but last month the Hanover School Board voted it down.

This suit is on behalf of five parents of transgender Hanover students - who say they want their children to have a safe learning environment.

RHHD Vaccine Clinic

RHHD will host the clinic on Saturday at Elko Middle and George Wythe High School from 10:00 a.m to 3:00 p.m.

On Saturday, The Richmond Henrico Health Districts will be back in schools to administer COVID-19 shots.

Families with kids ages 5 to 11 who are choosing to get vaccinated can go to Elko Middle School or George Wythe High School from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

This is the last clinic the health department has announced as part of a partnership with local schools.

Arrest in Rosecrest Avenue Shooting

Wilhelmina Valentine (Richmond Police)

Richmond Police have made an arrest in a shooting that occurred on Wednesday that left one man dead.

Wilhelmina Valentine, 31, of Richmond was arrested and charged with manslaughter and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Officers responded to a home on Rosecrest Avenue and found Eric Valentine, 34, of Richmond dead from a gunshot wound.

Police say the two are related.

Jackson Ward Revitalization

Jackson Ward was split in half by Interstates 95 and 64, limiting access, growth, and connectivity. (WWBT)

A six-month study will start next month in order to determine how to reconnect the Jackson Ward community - despite an interstate running through the area.

The study will weigh infrastructure options and transportation opportunities to the neighborhood.

Referred to as the “Harlem of the South” in the 1950s - the neighborhood was split in half by interstates 95 and 64 limiting access, growth, and connectivity.

Final Thought

“If you can dream it, you can do it” - Walt Disney

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.