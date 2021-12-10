New traffic signal turns on Monday on Forest Hill Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday, drivers will notice a new traffic signal at Forest Hill Avenue and Melbourne Drive.

It’s part of the improvement projects along the corridor that started over three years ago.

On Monday, it will be temporarily flashing red and yellow to give drivers a chance to adjust.

The new signal will begin fully functioning on Dec.20.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.