New traffic signal turns on Monday on Forest Hill Avenue

Forest Hill Avenue and Melbourne Drive.
Forest Hill Avenue and Melbourne Drive.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday, drivers will notice a new traffic signal at Forest Hill Avenue and Melbourne Drive.

It’s part of the improvement projects along the corridor that started over three years ago.

On Monday, it will be temporarily flashing red and yellow to give drivers a chance to adjust.

The new signal will begin fully functioning on Dec.20.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

