New monument in Chesterfield honors fallen sheriff’s office members

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A new monument in Chesterfield honors the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office members who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The monument can be found on the 1917 Historic Courthouse Green in Chesterfield County.

There are three names engraved on the monument.

The families were at a memorial ceremony on Friday, where they could lay a wreath.

A new monument in Chesterfield honors the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office members who lost their lives in the line of duty. (Chesterfield County Communications and Media Department)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.