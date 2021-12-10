Healthcare Pros
New monument in Chesterfield honors fallen sheriff’s office members

A new monument in Chesterfield honors the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office members who lost their lives in the line of duty.(Chesterfield County Communications and Media Department)
By Hannah Smith
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A new monument in Chesterfield honors the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office members who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The monument can be found on the 1917 Historic Courthouse Green in Chesterfield County.

There are three names engraved on the monument.

The families were at a memorial ceremony on Friday, where they could lay a wreath.

A new monument in Chesterfield honors the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office members who lost their lives in the line of duty.(Chesterfield County Communications and Media Department)

