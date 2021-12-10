Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

How VDOT is staying ahead of winter weather

Preparations began as soon as last winter ended
Pretreated roads.
Pretreated roads.(VDOT)
By Sophia Armata
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Before the snow and rain even have a chance to fall, there’s a particular group of people ready to come to central Virginia’s aid. Preparation is vital when dealing with winter weather, and these folks are more than willing.

VDOT spokesperson Kyle Gibson says they are focused on securing more than enough tools and equipment to keep roads safe for travel. To do that, they have acquired 66,000 tons of salt, 27,000 tons of sand, and about 411,000 gallons of brine, which is a salt mixture with water that helps to pre-treat the roads.

If drivers come across crews on the roads dispersing this salt, sand, or brine, they should stay at least five seconds or 100 feet back from them. This keeps drivers and their cars safe and allows VDOT crews to do their job thoroughly.

When snow or ice fall, remember that indoors is the best place to be. The fewer cars on the roads, the better. If people do have to venture out, remember to clear the vehicle of snow and ice completely. Chunks of ice or snow flying off the car while driving can do more harm than a person may think.

VDOT can be contacted by dialing 511 or using the 511 app to check on road closures or report icy spots to crews.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Local health leaders watch for omicron
First case of Omicron variant found in Virginia
A Richmond woman is dead after police say she crashed into a disabled tractor-trailer on...
Richmond woman dies after crashing into disabled tractor-trailer
Barrett Smith of Colonial Heights has been charged with felony threatening to bomb or burn a...
Student arrested following William & Mary bomb threat
It’s been a relatively mild December so far with signs that the rest of the month will be well...
‘I always loved snowstorms’: Powhatan man makes backyard winter wonderland
Officers responded to the home on Rosecrest Avenue around 8 a.m. for reports of a person down.
Woman charged in deadly Richmond shooting

Latest News

7-day
Forecast: Saturday wind and evening showers likely
An isolated strong to severe storm is possible
First Alert Weather Day: High winds & rain likely Saturday night
FAWD
A cold front brings rain and gusty winds to start the weekend
Check on these three things ahead of winter: your car battery health, the last time you had an...
Preparing your car for winter weather