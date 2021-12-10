Hanover Sheriff’s Office says school threats not credible

Healthcare Pros
By Karina Bolster
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating numerous school threats in the area.

Early Friday morning, the sheriff’s office was made aware of the threats and deployed additional resources to each school.

HCSO spokesman Lt. James Cooper said Bell Creek Middle School staff overheard students talking about a possible threat which led to a law enforcement response at the school.

Working closely with school administration, investigators interviewed several people, however no credible threat was found.

“Throughout the day there will be an increased presence of deputies at our schools,” Cooper said. “We continue to encourage all parents to monitor their child’s social media activity as it appears these incidents started as a rumor while students were playing a video game.”

Around 12:30 p.m., several parents could be seen standing outside Bell Creek Middle waiting to pick up children.

Throughout that investigation, Cooper said the agency was made aware of the “rumor mill” spilling over to Atlee High School.

“We deployed additional resources over there,” he added. “We had already had increased presence anyways at each of our schools due to the threat, but began to investigate that; talked to numerous individuals throughout the course of the investigation and determined it to be a rumor.”

Messages to Hanover County Public Schools were not immediately returned.

Again, investigators said no credible threats were identified.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

