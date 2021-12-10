Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Forecast: Slowly warming up, then Saturday cold front

Record warmth possible Saturday
By Sophia Armata
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another big warmup into the start of the weekend. Showers likely Saturday late afternoon and evening

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 50s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, windy and very warm with scattered rain showers during the late afternoon and evening. An isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out with gusty winds. SW wind 10-20mph, gusts up to 35mph possible. Rain totals 1/4″ or less. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s. Record is 72 set back in 1971. (PM Rain Chance: 70%)

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs near 60.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s.

Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

