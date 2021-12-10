First Alert Weather Day: High winds & rain likely Saturday night

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of high winds and an isolated strong storm.

The main threat will be potentially damaging wind gusts out of the south at 30-40 mph. Bring in any Christmas decorations that aren’t properly secured!

Wind gusts could bring down any Christmas decor not anchored down well enough (WWBT)

An isolated strong to severe storm is possible (SPC)

Pockets of moderate to heavy rain are possible as well as an isolated strong storm. The overall severe risk isn’t incredibly high for this event but the threat is always there.

Rain should begin in the early evening and continue overnight with peak coverage around 8-9pm. By sunrise on Sunday, most of the rain will be offshore and we will see sunshine through the afternoon.

