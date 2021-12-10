Healthcare Pros
First Alert Weather Day: High winds & rain likely Saturday night

A cold front brings rain and gusty winds to start the weekend
By Sophia Armata
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of high winds and an isolated strong storm.

The main threat will be potentially damaging wind gusts out of the south at 30-40 mph. Bring in any Christmas decorations that aren’t properly secured!

Wind gusts could bring down any Christmas decor not anchored down well enough
Wind gusts could bring down any Christmas decor not anchored down well enough(WWBT)
An isolated strong to severe storm is possible
An isolated strong to severe storm is possible(SPC)

Pockets of moderate to heavy rain are possible as well as an isolated strong storm. The overall severe risk isn’t incredibly high for this event but the threat is always there.

Rain should begin in the early evening and continue overnight with peak coverage around 8-9pm. By sunrise on Sunday, most of the rain will be offshore and we will see sunshine through the afternoon.

