Firefighters battle Richmond house fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Fire Department battled a house fire Thursday morning.

Crews were called to Warwick Road around 11:37 a.m.

At the scene, crews saw smoke coming from a window and found fire in the kitchen.

Firefighters searched the home and confirmed no one was inside.

The fire was under control before noon.

The cause is being investigated.

