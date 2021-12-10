Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Firefighters battle Richmond house fire

Crews were called to Warwick Road around 11:37 a.m.
Crews were called to Warwick Road around 11:37 a.m.(Richmond Fire Department.)
By Hannah Smith
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Fire Department battled a house fire Thursday morning.

Crews were called to Warwick Road around 11:37 a.m.

At the scene, crews saw smoke coming from a window and found fire in the kitchen.

Firefighters searched the home and confirmed no one was inside.

The fire was under control before noon.

The cause is being investigated.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Woman convicted in 2013 murder awarded pardon
Officers responded to the home on Rosecrest Avenue around 8 a.m. for reports of a person down.
Woman charged in deadly Richmond shooting
Richmond Police are raising concerns about the recent local rise in sudden unexpected child...
Richmond Police report rise in sudden unexplained child deaths
SEAL Team 8 Commander Brian Bourgeois died after sustaining injuries during training on Dec. 4.
SEAL Team 8 commanding officer dies from injuries sustained in training
A Richmond woman is dead after police say she crashed into a disabled tractor-trailer on...
Richmond woman dies after crashing into disabled tractor-trailer

Latest News

Virginia Employment Commission
VEC claims site down for maintenance
TSA officers have been working harder than ever with travel picking back up, but the American...
Union questions TSA’s incentive bonus policy
Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond renovation.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond completes $20K renovation
Richmond police are searching for the person suspected of committing multiple armed robberies...
Police search for person suspected of multiple business robberies