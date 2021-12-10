Healthcare Pros
COVID-19 booster shots being offered to 16 to 17-year-olds

Following the FDA and CDC’s approval on Thursday, the Richmond-Henrico Health Districts will offer COVID-19 booster shots to 16 and 17-year-olds.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Following the FDA and CDC’s approval on Thursday, the Richmond-Henrico Health Districts will offer COVID-19 booster shots to 16 and 17-year-olds.

Sixteen and 17-year-olds who are six months past when they had their second dose are new eligible for a booster.

The Arthur Ashe CVC is now offering boosters to those teens. RHHD COVID-19 vaccination hubs will start offering the shots on Dec. 4.

The teens can also get their booster on Saturday, Dec. 11, at the following locations:

  • George Wythe High School from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Elko Middle School from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Bon Secours Training Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We are excited about the news that 16-17 year olds are eligible because it ensures they have the best protection against COVID-19 possible,” says Joanna Cirillo, Nurse Supervisor for Richmond and Henrico Health Districts. “Given high transmission of COVID-19 during winter months and the finding of Omicron variant in our state, we strongly encourage everyone ages 5 and older to get vaccinated and everyone 16 and older to get a booster.”

To find more vaccination opportunities, click here or call 804-205-3501.

