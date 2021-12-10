Chesterfield police say online rumors about school riot not credible
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County police are on high alert over social media rumors about a riot at schools Friday.
Lieutenant Lamb with the department says officers are aware and investigating. He adds they found no evidence to suggest the posts are credible.
He went on to say that there are similar posts floating around throughout Virginia.
Earlier this week, Brunswick County Schools announced there will be increased security at schools Friday because of the riot threat going around.
School districts are urging parents to talk with their kids about the consequences of making threats and/or participating in a riot.
