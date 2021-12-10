Chesterfield parent concerned with more than just social media school threat

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Wednesday, messages were sent out to parents in Chesterfield County by different school principals regarding a social media post making rounds, telling students to skip class, and riot in the hallways.

Tesla Boisseau, who has a student at Carver Middle School, said she received an email from the school administration saying such disruptive behavior would not be tolerated and asked parents to talk to their students about the potential consequences.

Boisseau said she was not concerned for her student by the message because she knows her student would not be part of a rally in school hallways.

“I kind of disregarded it,” Boisseau said. “My student is not one that would usually partake in a riot. We do peaceful protests in the community, but he would not partake in a riot.”

The post was not tied to any specific school, but a text message Boisseau said her student got on Thursday kept her student at home on Friday.

“It says, ‘don’t go to school tomorrow. It’s going to be a shooting and riot,’” Boisseau read. “‘Tell everybody you can. Please don’t go.’ Another person in the group responded, ‘I know, I’m not coming to school tomorrow.’”

Chesterfield police say they received multiple reports regarding a potential shooting, along with the riot, just like the test message Boisseau read but deemed none to be credible.

NBC12 received several emails sent to parents regarding the social media post, and some messages from principals did mention how inappropriate text messages can disrupt a school day.

Boisseau says with the school shooting in Michigan last week; she wishes the school division would have notified all parents about the text message.

“I would like to think you would want to keep people safe, so you would wanna stay home and prevent anyone from actually being hurt,” Boisseau said.

NBC12 did reach out to Chesterfield Schools on its policy for reporting shooting threats to the entire school division but has yet to hear back.

The social media post has impacted schools in the Commonwealth and across the country.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.