Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

CarMax Tacky Light run is Saturday

2017 Tacky Light Run
2017 Tacky Light Run(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - It’s time to pull out your ugly Christmas sweater and get ready to run in the CarMax Tacky Light Run!

The sweet holiday event, which is taking on a candy theme this year, will get underway at 6 p.m. on Dec. 11.

While running or walking the course, you’ll get to see some of the best holiday lights the Walton Park neighborhood has to offer.

Make sure you take your phone to capture the moment because it will have you in the holiday spirit.

To sign up or learn more, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Local health leaders watch for omicron
First case of Omicron variant found in Virginia
A Richmond woman is dead after police say she crashed into a disabled tractor-trailer on...
Richmond woman dies after crashing into disabled tractor-trailer
Barrett Smith of Colonial Heights has been charged with felony threatening to bomb or burn a...
Student arrested following William & Mary bomb threat
It’s been a relatively mild December so far with signs that the rest of the month will be well...
‘I always loved snowstorms’: Powhatan man makes backyard winter wonderland
Officers responded to the home on Rosecrest Avenue around 8 a.m. for reports of a person down.
Woman charged in deadly Richmond shooting

Latest News

Details at vsumpc.com/events
The future stars roundball classic
Order at thefarmbus.com
The Farm Bus offers local produce, meat and more
Sunday noon-4 p.m.
Explore Richmond's history with "Winter Wander"
WHSV file image of the ski slopes at Massanutten Resort from December 2017
Massanutten Resort to open for 2021-22 ski season