19-year-old identified as deadly shooting victim in Richmond

Richmond police say a 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting Monday evening.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say a 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting Monday evening.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Monday, police say Jay’Quan Royster, 19, was being driven to the hospital with a gunshot wound when the driver flagged down a Richmond Fire Department vehicle and asked for help.

After initial treatment, Royster was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Detectives determined the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Southlawn Avenue. A homicide investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

