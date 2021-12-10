19-year-old identified as deadly shooting victim in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say a 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting Monday evening.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Monday, police say Jay’Quan Royster, 19, was being driven to the hospital with a gunshot wound when the driver flagged down a Richmond Fire Department vehicle and asked for help.

After initial treatment, Royster was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Detectives determined the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Southlawn Avenue. A homicide investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.