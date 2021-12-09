Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Woman charged in deadly Richmond shooting

Officers responded to the home on Rosecrest Avenue around 8 a.m. for reports of a person down.
Officers responded to the home on Rosecrest Avenue around 8 a.m. for reports of a person down.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have charged a woman in a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday morning on the city’s south side.

Officers responded to the home on Rosecrest Avenue around 8 a.m. on Dec. 8 for reports of a person down.

At the scene, officers found Eric Valentine, 34, of Richmond, with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Wilhelmina Valentine, 31, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with manslaughter and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Wilhelmina Valentine
Wilhelmina Valentine(Richmond Police)

Police said the two are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Woman convicted in 2013 murder awarded pardon
Richmond Police are raising concerns about the recent local rise in sudden unexpected child...
Richmond Police report rise in sudden unexplained child deaths
SEAL Team 8 Commander Brian Bourgeois died after sustaining injuries during training on Dec. 4.
SEAL Team 8 commanding officer dies from injuries sustained in training
Courtesy Pulaski County Public Schools
Boy dies after being found in Pulaski County YMCA pool

Latest News

Norfolk State University
Gov. Northam proposes increase of funding for historically Black colleges, universities
It’s been a relatively mild December so far with signs that the rest of the month will be well...
‘I always loved snowstorms’: Powhatan man makes backyard winter wonderland
Henrico leaders are hoping to have a Nov. 2022 bond referendum to support future capital projects
Henrico’s ‘State of the County’ shines light on Nov. 2022 bond referendum for new capital improvements
Vaccine
Richmond-Henrico Health Districts extend COVID-19 vaccination hubs