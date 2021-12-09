Woman charged in deadly Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have charged a woman in a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday morning on the city’s south side.

Officers responded to the home on Rosecrest Avenue around 8 a.m. on Dec. 8 for reports of a person down.

At the scene, officers found Eric Valentine, 34, of Richmond, with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Wilhelmina Valentine, 31, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with manslaughter and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Wilhelmina Valentine (Richmond Police)

Police said the two are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

