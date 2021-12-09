Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia releases proposed redistricting map

MyDistricting Virginia State map
MyDistricting Virginia State map(MyDistricting)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The newly released congressional and state legislative maps of Virginia are getting mixed reviews.

Once a decade, the commonwealth redraws districts to account for new census data. These new maps split things up in different ways, especially Albemarle County, which would be effectively bisected in one of them. This also moves some incumbent representatives from their own districts, like Abigail Spanberger.

“You might find yourself in one district today, and then a couple years from now you might find yourself in a different district,” Kyle Kondik, a political analyst at the the University of Virginia Center for Politics, said. “The district lines also matters a great deal for political power, because the way the lines are drawn can determine who ends up winning and losing.”

The maps are not final and have only been submitted to the Supreme Court of Virginia for review. You can give your input on the states website.

RELATED: Proposed congressional maps give Dems an edge in Virginia

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Woman convicted in 2013 murder awarded pardon
Officers responded to the home on Rosecrest Avenue around 8 a.m. for reports of a person down.
Woman charged in deadly Richmond shooting
Richmond Police are raising concerns about the recent local rise in sudden unexpected child...
Richmond Police report rise in sudden unexplained child deaths
SEAL Team 8 Commander Brian Bourgeois died after sustaining injuries during training on Dec. 4.
SEAL Team 8 commanding officer dies from injuries sustained in training
A Richmond woman is dead after police say she crashed into a disabled tractor-trailer on...
Richmond woman dies after crashing into disabled tractor-trailer

Latest News

It’s been a relatively mild December so far with signs that the rest of the month will be well...
‘I always loved snowstorms’: Powhatan man makes backyard winter wonderland
Meghan Simmons
Missing Henrico 16-year-old girl found in Lynchburg
Virginia Employment Commission
VEC claims site down for maintenance
Crews were called to Warwick Road around 11:37 a.m.
Firefighters battle Richmond house fire
TSA officers have been working harder than ever with travel picking back up, but the American...
Union questions TSA’s incentive bonus policy